Jaipal Foundation to celebrate 'Democracy Day' tomorrow

Hyderabad: The S Jaipal Reddy Memorial Foundation created in memory of former Union minister, is to observe and celebrate' Democracy Day' on September 15 by organising a national- level webinar. It will be telecast live on YouTube at 7 pm https://youtu.be/N3-Jk6N_7dc.









The UN General Assembly resolved to observe September 15 as the International Day of Democracy, to promote and uphold the principles of democracy. Justice A K Patnaik, former judge of the Supreme Court, is to be the chief guest and speaker. Vinod Sharma, political editor of Hindustan Times; Prof K Purshotham Reddy, former head, Department of Political Science, OU, Prof L Pushpa Kumar, Law Centre-1, Faculty of Law, Delhi University, and R Dileep Reddy, former commissioner RTI and senior journalist, will be other distinguished speakers. Jaipal Reddy was widely regarded for his secular and democratic values. He was an ardent proponent of democracy and representative form of government.