Jana urges high command to prioritise MLAs of Hyd & RR

Hyderabad: In a major twist to ongoing speculation on Cabinet expansion, Congress party’s senior leader K Jana Reddy urged the party high command to give priority to legislators from Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy. The former Home Minister addressed a letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, sending ripples within the party, even as scores of legislators intensified their energies to press for their candidatures.

In his letter, Jana Reddy urged the party high command to consider MLAs’ request for Ministerial berth, as scores of them have already submitted their pleas. “I earnestly request you to consider the appeal of the MLAs’ from the erstwhile Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts for Cabinet Minister. This decision will not only serve the best interests of the people but will also contribute to the overall development of the Congress party and the State of Telangana,” he urged.

Jana Reddy’s request to high command at this juncture is being perceived as an attempt to increase the odds of inducting Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy into the Cabinet. The MLA has remained vocal in highlighting the injustice meted out by the legislators from these two erstwhile districts and tried to push his candidature.

According to sources, presently the Cabinet has six positions to be filled, but the high command was considering giving a nod for four berths. For these four positions, apart from Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Sudarshan Reddy, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s brother Rajgopal Reddy, Aadi Srinivas, Vivek Venkatswamy, Vakiti Srihari are the top contenders. Given the present equations, if Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad are given the priority, there are increased chances of Malreddy getting the berth. However, at the same time Rajgopal Reddy’s chances would become bleak, as they both represent Reddy community. Presently, the cabinet has four from Reddy community, two each from BC and SCs, one each from Brahmin, Kamma, Velama and ST, totalling 12, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

On the other hand, MLAs representing the Madiga, Lambadi, and BC communities have also addressed letters to the party leadership, requesting representation for their respective groups. They have reached out to AICC leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, and Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan with their appeals. Reports indicate that a list of candidates has already been forwarded to the high command. The cabinet expansion will proceed once approval is granted by the party leadership.