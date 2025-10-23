JH bypoll bombshell: Row bobs up over Sunitha’s marital status

Controversy surrounded over the marital status of BRS candidate for the Jubilee Hills by-election Maganti Sunitha during the scrutiny of nomination as Tarak Pradyumna, son of the first wife of Maganti Gopinath, alleged that Sunitha was not the wife of Gopinath and she was in live in relationship with his father.

However, the Election Commission accepted the nomination after Sunita gave a self declaration stating that what she had mentioned in the affidavit was correct. Alleging that Sunita was not the wife of Gopinath and they were in live-in relationship, Tarak Pradyumna wanted the Election Commission to reject her nomination. He alleged that Sunita had submitted a wrong affidavit and demanded action as per the section 125A of the People's Representation Act 1951.

Pradhyumna said that her mother Kosaraju Malini Devi was married to Gopinath on April 29, 1998 as per law. Gopinath did not give divorce and Sunita was in a live-in relationhip with his father. However, she had allegedly mentioned in her affidavit that she was a legitimate wife and her children were legal heirs of Gopinath.

He further alleged that Sunita had acquired a family member certificate fraudulently. The Rajendranagar RDO gave a report cancelling the certificate after inquiring this on October 11, 2025, he alleged demanding the authorities to cancel the nomination if it is deceptive.

However, Sunita said that what she had mentioned in her affidavit was correct. She met the returning office, along with a senior advocate. She submitted a self declaration stating that all that she mentioned was correct information.