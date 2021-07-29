JNTU-H VC distributes FIE certificates on World Conservation Day

Hyderabad: Vice-Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), Prof Katta Narshima Reddy visited the Institute of Engineers India at Karithabad as chief guest, along with Chairman of Institute of Engineers India Prof Ramana Naik Banothu and distributed Fellow of Institute of Engineer (FIE) certificates to eligible.

A programme organised on the occasion of World Conservation Day here on Wednesday by A Balaram Naik, fellow of institute of engineers and associate professor of mechanical engineering was attended by fellow members of the IEI.