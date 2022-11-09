JNTU-Hyderabad to take decision on grace marks soon

Hyderabad: The subject exemption is not possible for Regulation Batch 18 engineering students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), who were supposed to graduate in 2022, announced JNTU-H officials, here on Tuesday.

They said "we are looking for what best we can do, as we have the provision of grace marks, we are working on how much percent to increase. Soon a decision will be taken.

The decision was taken after Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took up with the Vice-Chancellor worries of students of JNTU-H who are due to graduate in 2022 and have, so far, not been assured of subject exemptions.

On Tuesday Governor tweeted to students, " I sincerely took up your request with JNTU VC. He visited Raj Bhavan twice for discussion after consulting academic bodies. He cited practical difficulty in subject exemption beyond their best efforts and goodwill for students."

"Increasing grace marks was possible alongside exams in initial stages only. These were done at my request in right earnest concern to students' grievances. As JNTU authorities expressed their inability, my appeal to students in earnest is to move forward with optimistic effort," she added in the tweet.

R-18 batch students of the JNTU-H had earlier written to the Governor requesting her intervention in the ongoing battle with the institution to get subject exemption.

Meanwhile, M Manzoor Hussain, Registrar JNTU-H, said, the credits range will not be changed, as our institution has fixed the credit limit at 160 for students to earn their undergraduate degree but as we have the provision of grace marks, we are working on it. The students those who are very close to the passing marks will benefit in maximum in three subjects. The decision will be taken soon.