JNTUH signs MoU with leading German varsities

Hyderabad: TheJawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has taken a significant step by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Knowledge Foundation in Reutlingen, Germany, and the University of Kassel.

JNTUH Vice-Chancellor Prof T Kishen Kumar Reddy said on Sunday that this partnership marks a milestone in providing world-class academic opportunities for students. The Vice Chancellor, with Dr. K. Venkateshwara Rao, Registrar, flew to Germany to evaluate the available infrastructure, following an invitation from the German universities.

During the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between JNTUH and the University of Kassel, with Prof. Dr. Dirk Dahlhaus representing the latter. This collaboration aims to promote joint research, facilitate the exchange of students and faculty, and develop innovative double-degree master’s programs.

The JNTUH delegation participated in extensive academic discussions with academicians and officials, including Prof. Dr.-Ing. B. Markert from RWTH Aachen University, Prof. Dr.-Ing. Gunther Starke from FH Aachen, Prof. Dr. Alexander Ferrein from FH Aachen, Prof. Dr. Bertram Lohmüller from Steinbeis University, Dr. Arnold Spitta, former Director of DAAD, Prof. Dr. Dirk Dahlhaus from the University of Kassel, and Stephan Jammit, Academic Consultant.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured the Mercedes-Benz facility, gaining firsthand insights into industry-academia collaboration.

Discussions focused on forming research partnerships, faculty development, and curriculum innovation.

The programmes offered include an Integrated International B.Tech & M.Tech Program with Reutlingen University and a Double Degree Master of Science Program (DDMSP) with the University of Kassel. Admissions for 2025-26 are now open, and interested candidates can find details on the university’s website. The VC, added JNTUH, is reinforcing its commitment to empower students through global exposure and academic excellence.