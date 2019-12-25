Jobless youth meet poster released

Osmania University: Telangana Student Unit (TSU) released the wall poster regarding the meeting of unemployed youth here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, TSU president Krishna Madiga said, "Many of the students thought of getting jobs after the state division.

TRS government is not issuing any notifications regarding jobs. They are trying to block the students and increase unemployment. Everyone should attend the meeting of unemployed students which will be held on December 29 and raise their voice." Bhaskar Goud, Prajapathi Satyanarayana, Md Ghouse, Gaddam Prasad, Yadgiri, Praveen, Srikanth, Harish Yadav, Mahesh, Anand, Pavan and others were present.