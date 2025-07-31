Jogulamba Temple set to get facelift with Rs 383 cr funds

Hyderabad: Telangana government would be taking up a comprehensive development of Jogulamba temple at Alampur, as Rs 382.5 crore have been allocated for the planned development.

Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha stressed on the need for the complete and planned development of the historic Jogulamba Temple at Alampur. She chaired a review meeting on the temple's master plan at the Secretariat along with key officials including Planning Commission Vice Chairman Chinna Reddy, Endowments Department Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar and others. During the meeting, Surekha made it clear that the state government was fully committed to the development of temples, especially the Jogulamba Shakti Peetham, located at the sacred confluence of the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers.

The principal deities at the Jogulamba temple are Jogulamba and Balabrahmeshwara. Goddess Jogulamba is considered the 5th Shakti Peeth among 18 Shakti peeths in the country. Here, Goddess Jogulamba is seen seated on a corpse with scorpion, frog, and lizard on the head. Jogulamba is an Avatar of fierce goddess that grants Siddhi in Yoga and hence called Jogulamba. This word is a changed form of ‘Yogula Amma’ in Telugu which means Mother of Yogis.

The popular temple stands as a testimony to Chalukya art and culture. The Tungabhadra and Krishna are seen in a confluence near Alampur, and hence it is also known as Dakshina Kailasam. It is also said that Brahma had performed a great penance at today’s Alampur for thousands of years, and he pleased Lord Siva who conferred the powers of creation for him. Hence, the deity is also called Brahmeswara and the goddess as Yogini or Jogulamba, a synonym for mother Parvathi.

The Minister stated that the temple would be developed in three phases with a total budget of Rs 382.5 crore. The Minister instructed officials to prepare infrastructure that can handle a large influx of devotees, tourists, and visitors in the future. She reaffirmed that no compromise would be made when it comes to preserving and enhancing the spiritual, cultural, and architectural glory of this ancient temple.