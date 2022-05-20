Jolt to pink party: Senior leader, wife join Congress

New Delhi/Hyderabad: In a jolt to the ruling TRS, party senior leader Nallala Odelu and his wife and Mancherial Zilla Parishad chairperson Nallala Bhagyalakshmi joined the Congress in the presence of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha were present.

The ZP chairperson has joined the Congress though she still has a two-year tenure. Odelu, a former MLA from Chennur Assembly constituency, developed political differences with local MLA and Government Whip Balka Suman recently. The former MLA was one of the active members of the TRS since its inception in 2001 and won two consecutive elections in 2009 and 2014. In 2010, he resigned at the peak of the Telangana movement along with other TRS MLAs and got re-elected. He was given the post of Government Whip in 2014. However, he was denied a ticket in the 2018 elections.

Revanth Reddy said Odelu joined the party impressed by the Warangal declaration for farmers. He said Odelu belongs to the Madiga community, the highest number among the Scheduled Castes in Telangana. The party would be strengthened by his entry in the State.