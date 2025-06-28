Jr doctors warn of indefinite strike if demands are not met by Monday

Hyderabad: Junior doctors from the state have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from June 30 if their long-pending demands are not resolved immediately. Towards this, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has written to Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Friday reminding about their demands, which the government had assured to resolve on a priority basis. The decision to go on a strike comes after two meetings with the Health Minister this month have proved to be futile exercises.

Their demands include timely release of stipends, implementation of GO Ms No 59 enhancing the stipend amount and ensuring adequate infrastructure in government medical colleges. The TJUDA, representing junior doctors from all 34 Government Medical Colleges across the state, stated that they have been consistently bringing to the notice of the Health Minister and Health Secretary the severe challenges faced by the junior doctors.

Association president Dr J Isac Newton pointed out that they had submitted umpteen representations regarding their plight since last November. The doctors lamented that they are struggling to cope up with a dearth of infrastructure and basic facilities in medical colleges, while faculty shortfall was affecting both UG and PG courses.

They pointed out that even private medical colleges were erratic in the release of stipends. They also highlighted the anguish caused due to delay in scholarship and fee reimbursement for minority, SC, ST and BC students.

The junior doctors, who form the backbone of the state's government hospitals, continue to work under immense physical and mental strain, often for more than 36 hours at a stretch, said Dr Newton.

“We demand a GO and a Finance Department Circular mandating the release of stipends by the 10th of every month through a ‘green channel’ mechanism. We demand immediate implementation of the revised stipend structure and disbursement of all arrears from January onwards,” the association members said.

The doctors also said that many colleges still lack basic facilities such as incomplete or unopened buildings (Nagarkurnool, Siddipet) and lack of water and transportation facilities (Bhadrachalam-Kothagudem). Student representatives must be mandatorily included in all infrastructure review committees to understand the ground realities. The acute shortage of clinical and para-clinical faculty is adversely impacting academic quality and hands-on training. The doctors demanded publication of a regular, annual recruitment calendar and filling up posts immediately to meet NMC norms.