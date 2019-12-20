Jungle camp, anyone?

There is good news for the citizens of twin cities. A forest park packed with a slew of facilities including adventure zone and jungle camp was inaugurated by Ministers Indrakaran Reddy & Sabita Indra Reddy near Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Pedda Golconda & Tukkuguda villages. They also launched Masjidgadda jungle camp.

Spread over 180.03 hectares and developed at a cost of Rs 4.34 crore the forest park has been divided into an adventure zone and jungle camp. It has facilities for morning walk, running, a cycling track, camping, adventure sports, pathway, games for children, multipurpose sheds, picnic spots, besides special areas for cooking and stay there. There is security around the camping area in the form of chain-linked fencing and proof-trent to keep snakes out. The camp roads have been named after forest martyrs in view of their sacrifices.

Of the 94 theme parks being developed, plans are ready to put in place 34 urban forest parks in towns. Of them, 31 have already been completed - 17 in HMDA limits and 14 in towns.

Urban forest parks help nearby residents relax both mentally and physically, observed Minister for Forests Indrakaran Reddy after declaring open an adventure urban forest park near the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Addressing the gathering, Indrakaran Reddy stated the department was not only striving to save forests, but also developing reserve forest blocs close to towns to enable people lead a better life, besides protecting the environment.

The development of adventure theme in Masidgadda Reserve Forest Jungle Camp was part of the efforts to provide better living standards, Indrakaran Reddy said, adding it has all facilities for relaxation of visitors.

In her address, Sabita Indra Reddy pointed out that the jungle camp park has been developed to provide quality living atmosphere to people of the city outskirts. 'It will be a boon to the city residents,' she noted.

Reddy asserted that the government with the aim of not turning Hyderabad into concrete jungle has been developing urban forest parks. In this connection, she and Indrakaran Reddy thanked KCR for the government's decision. Sabita Indra Reddy urged Indrakaran to developed up more parks in Ranga Reddy district.