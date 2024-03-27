Jupally dares Harish Rao for open debate on farmers’ issue

Hyderabad: Minister for Excise and Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao dared former irrigation minister T Harish Rao to an open debate on farmers’ issues. While emphasising that the BRS leaders do not have the right to speak on the hardships of farmers, the Minister challenged Harish Rao for the debate over the performance of their respective governments.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan along with party MLAs Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and E Shankar, the Minister, while throwing the gauntlet, asked Harish Rao to announce the time and date as per his convenience. He held that the previous BRS government, which is now claiming to be farmer-friendly, was responsible for around 6,000 deaths of rioters who committed suicide during the BRS government’s tenure. The previous regime did not even care to come to the rescue of the families who lost their breadwinners.

Jupally maintained the party’s stand that the State was witnessing a situation of water shortage owing to the scanty rains during the previous year, and the BRS cannot put the onus on the present government’s policies. He questioned why the previous government failed to maintain ample water levels in the reservoirs, even as the neighbouring State of AP was able to take away Krishan waters.