Justice Alok Aradhe appointed as CJ of Telangana High Court
Highlights
After consultation with the Chief Justice of India, The President of India has appointed Justice Alok Aradhe as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.
Presently, Justice Alok Aradhe has been functioning as the Judge of Karnataka High Court since 2018. Earlier, Justice Aradhe was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on 29 December 2009 and is now a senior puisne Judge in his parent High Court.
Justice Alok Aradhe has acquired experience of more than 13 years in dispensing justice in two large High Courts.
