  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Justice Alok Aradhe swears-in as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Justice Alok Aradhe swears-in as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Justice Alok Aradhe on Sunday took oath as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court at Raj Bhavan.Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan...

Hyderabad: Justice Alok Aradhe on Sunday took oath as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court at Raj Bhavan.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath to the Chief Justice in presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and other officials

Last year in June, the Chief Minister visited the Raj Bhavan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. Since then, he hasn't entered the Raj Bhavan.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad