Justice Alok Aradhe swears-in as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court
Hyderabad: Justice Alok Aradhe on Sunday took oath as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court at Raj Bhavan.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath to the Chief Justice in presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and other officials
Last year in June, the Chief Minister visited the Raj Bhavan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. Since then, he hasn't entered the Raj Bhavan.
