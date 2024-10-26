Kalamandir Foundation invests in Braille keyboard innovation

Hyderabad: In an inspiring demonstration of corporate social responsibility, the Kalamandir Foundation has announced its investment in an innovative product developed by local high school student Vedasri Chalavadi. The company intends to distribute the braille keyboard covers to many schools for the visually impaired in Hyderabad, Telangana National School. Vedasri embarked on her journey to develop braille keyboard covers after visiting a school for the visually impaired. She realised that braille keyboard covers could help visually impaired individuals connect to the internet. The flexible and affordable keyboard covers are adaptable to multiple systems. Vedasri created a solution that not only addresses this issue but also shows great promise in the market.

