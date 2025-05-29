Kaleshwaram Probe: Govt readying handy reckoner report to help Ghose panel during KCR quizzing

Hyderabad: With the Justice PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry into Kaleshwaram project getting ready to quiz former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on June 5, the state government is preparing an important report with all project details. The report, which will be submitted to the commission shortly, is expected to come in handy for the commission during the questioning of the BRS leader.

Top sources said that the report which is being prepared by the Irrigation Department will provide vital inputs to the commission to seek more clarifications and go for detailed questioning. “The role KCR played in the construction of Kaleshwaram and the mismanagement of the project should be established with proper evidence."

"So is also the damage to the three barrages – Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram,” sources added.

For this, the government’s report is crucial and hence the authorities are busy compiling the crucial data and documents to be submitted to the commission ahead of KCR’s appearance before Justice Ghose, sources said, adding that the damage to barrages and construction of the project with escalated estimations without any technical and scientific study were the most important issues in the probe.

The important information in the government report will help the commission to go into every detail of the project and get the appropriate answers from the former chief minister, sources further said.

The commission already questioned more than 50 irrigation officials, retired engineers-in–chief of the irrigation wing, irrigation experts, former irrigation secretaries and finance secretaries individually and sought the information. The government’s report will not only help to corroborate with all details furnished by the officials but also get additional inputs during the questioning.

On the instructions of Ghose, a few top officials already met the commission and discussed the issues to be raised during the questioning of the BRS president. The officials briefed some technical issues to the commission. “All other important issues will be updated to the commission through a report which will be used during the questioning. The commission will seek every minute detail from KCR based on the inputs provided by the officials”, sources said.