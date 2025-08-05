Kaleshwaram report trimmed down to sully KCR’s image, says Niranjan

Hyderabad: Stating that the 665-page Kaleshwaram report was shortened only to defame BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao, party’s senior leader S Niranjan Reddy on Monday said that the Kaleshwaram report can be challenged in the court.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Niranjan Reddy said that Kaleswaram was constructed to quench the thirst of Telangana. It is ridiculous for Congress to talk about changing the site. The Congress party has a history of permanently betraying Telangana by changing the site of Nagarjuna Sagar with malicious intent and malice. Because of the Congress’ sin, water was cut off from the Telangana region. The retired engineers’ forum has submitted a report on why the site was changed. No matter how much mud is thrown by blocking the media, the truth will be before the people in the future, said Niranjan Reddy.

The BRS leader said that no permissions were given for any reservoirs constructed in undivided Andhra Pradesh state during the rule of Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajashekhara Reddy. They are spewing poison on Kaleswaram, which was built with all the permits. They were unable to bear to see Telangana which is turning green. Every person in Telangana knows Chandrababu Naidu has raised objections to the project and lodged complaints, said Reddy alleging a section of the media was constantly trying to portray Telangana’s successes as failures.

The BRS leader asked why the Ghosh Commission report was not disclosed as it is. It should also be known that the report given by the Commission is not final and can be taken to court, as stated in the Commission of Inquiries Act. The 665-page Ghosh Commission report was being shortened to 60 pages to blame KCR. Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy was working by begging the media. Telangana society has been struggling for water for four decades. He alleged that the Congress party did great injustice to Telangana.

The former minister said that out of 85 pillars in Medigadda, two were partially damaged and there were 66 pillars in Annaram and 74 in Sundilla. Except for three, all the others fine? The remaining pumping stations, the rest were fine, right? Why did the construction company come forward and say that they will repair it and bear the cost of Rs. 400 crore, he asked. He further asked why the government was releasing the report of the officials instead of releasing the Ghose Commission report. BRS leaders Ch Rakesh Kumar and Abhilash Rangineni were also present.