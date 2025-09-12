Kargil War veteran launches ‘G-Jindagi’ to prevent suicides

Hyderabad: Kargil War veteran and anti-suicide crusader, Group Captain GJ Rao, launched a new foundation, G-Jindagi, on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day at Prasad Cine Labs. The announcement came during the screening of his award winning movie September 10, where Rao received warm applause from citizens and activists committed to the cause.

“With over two decades of work in suicide prevention, including 10 years of initiatives in the Indian Air Force, I strongly felt the need for a dedicated foundation. G-Jindagi will work with governments, NGOs, and professionals to save lives and support people in distress. I dedicate my life to this mission,” Group Captain Rao, the Chairman of the Foundation, said.

The Foundation’s Co-founder and Secretary General, Dr. S. Ramu, senior journalist, journalism educator, and mental health advocate, added that the initiative will focus on vulnerable groups such as students, IT employees, women, and farmers. “Under the leadership of Rao Garu, we have already mobilized experts from different fields to step in and support those at risk,” Dr. Ramu noted. The trustees and expert members of G-Jindagi Foundation will be announced shortly.