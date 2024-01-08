Live
Just In
Karnataka Minister Boseraju calls on CM
Karnataka Minister NS Boseraju paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence, Jubilee Hills, here on Sunday.
Bosuraju honoured Revanth Reddy with a garland and a shawl. It is learnt that both held a casual discussion for some time.
Bosuraju honoured Revanth Reddy with a garland and a shawl. It is learnt that both held a casual discussion for some time.
He is currently a Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister in Karnataka and Leader of the House in the Karnataka Legislative Council, the upper house of the legislature. Previously, he served two terms in the lower house, as MLA for Manvi.
In the last year Assembly elections, Boseraju was unsuccessful from Manvi constituency. However, in recognition of his services to the party, he was inducted into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet. Boseraju belongs to the backward Raju family that migrated to Raichur from the undivided Andhra Pradesh.