Karuna Gopal joins advisory board of Endometriosis Foundation of India

Karuna Gopal Vartakavi an Internationally acclaimed thought leader, keynote speaker, founder& president of Foundation for Futuristic Cities, influencer and protagonist of women and girl issues, currently BJP National In charge for Women Policies & Research on Wednesday joined the advisory board of Endometriosis Foundation of India.
Endometriosis Foundation of India is the first and only organization in India dedicated to the cause of Endometriosis and for Endometriosis patients founded by city based Dr VimeeBindra.
