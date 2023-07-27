  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Karuna Gopal joins advisory board of Endometriosis Foundation of India

Karuna Gopal joins advisory board of Endometriosis Foundation of India
x
Highlights

Karuna Gopal Vartakavi an Internationally acclaimed thought leader, keynote speaker, founder& president of Foundation for Futuristic Cities, influencer and protagonist of women and girl issues, currently BJP National In charge for Women Policies & Research on Wednesday joined the advisory board of Endometriosis Foundation of India.

Hyderabad: Karuna Gopal Vartakavi an Internationally acclaimed thought leader, keynote speaker, founder& president of Foundation for Futuristic Cities, influencer and protagonist of women and girl issues, currently BJP National In charge for Women Policies & Research on Wednesday joined the advisory board of Endometriosis Foundation of India.

Endometriosis Foundation of India is the first and only organization in India dedicated to the cause of Endometriosis and for Endometriosis patients founded by city based Dr VimeeBindra.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad