Kavitha condemns govt for ignoring Dasarathi

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday expressed concern that the Congress government was ignoring freedom fighter...

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday expressed concern that the Congress government was ignoring freedom fighter Dasarathi, a gem born in Telangana soil. Kavitha stated that it was sad a government ‘without wisdom at all’ is ruling Telangana. Speaking to the media after visiting the ‘Killa Ramalayam’ where Dasarathi was detained, Kavitha said she had requested the government on several occasions to organise programmes on Dasarathi’s centenary so that future generations would know his greatness; however, she added that the government’s response was negligent.

Kavitha said, “July 22 is the birth centenary of Dasarathi Garu. The celebrations should be held from today until his birth anniversary. The programmes should reflect the spirit of Dasarathi. Jagruti will wait until the first week of July to see what action the government will announce on Dasarathi’s centenary.

