Kavitha jettisoned as Koppula Eshwar to steer TBGKS works

Hyderabad: In a significant development for the BRS party, former Minister and founding member of the union, Koppula Eshwar, was on Wednesday appointed as the in-charge of the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmikula Sangham (TBGKS). All union activities will now be managed under Eshwar’s direction.

This decision was made during a meeting between leaders of the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmikula Sangham (TBGKS) and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan. It was resolved that numerous programmes would be undertaken by the union in conjunction with the party. To facilitate this, coordination is to be established with party MLAs, in-charges, and former ministers in the Singareni area. From now on, the union’s in-charge will also serve as the party’s in-charge for the Coal Mine Workers Union.

This appointment follows BRS MLC K Kavitha’s formation of the Singareni unit of Telangana Jagruthi in May.

During Wednesday’s meeting, it was decided to exert pressure on the government through various means, including in the public sphere, until every promise made to Singareni workers by the Congress government during the elections is implemented.

KT Rama Rao suggested that the many welfare and development programmes carried out for Singareni workers and the Singareni Company during the ten-year BRS government should be widely publicised among the workers. He stated that during its decade in power, KCR worked with the sole aim of safeguarding Singareni and other public sector enterprises. “Our party not only saved the public sector enterprises in the state but also strongly opposed the privatisation of public sector enterprises across the country,” said KTR. “The Congress party cheated Singareni in the same way that it had made promises to all sections that cannot be implemented. It has been decided to bring these issues to the attention of the workers.” It was also resolved to speak out against what the BRS views as conspiracies by the Congress party, in collaboration with the BJP, for the privatisation of Singareni.