Kavitha suffers leg injury, may not appear before ED

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha is unlikely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case for next three weeks as she has suffered a leg injury. Kavitha had taken to twitter saying that she had suffered a leg injury and would be away from public life for three weeks on the advice of the doctors.

She said, "Due to Avulsion fracture, I have been advised bed rest for 3 weeks. My office shall be available for any assistance or communication." Kavitha is being questioned in the Money Laundering case in the alleged Delhi liquor scam.



Avulsion fracture is a failure of bone in which a bone fragment is pulled away from its main body by soft tissue attached to it. This can stop individuals from playing sports and needs rest, she said. She however may take a call on holding Zoom meetings for the party leaders and activists.