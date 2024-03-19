Live
Kavitha withdraws writ petition filed in SC
Kavitha's lawyer Vikram Chaudhary gave his arguments and said that the petition is being withdrawn as there is no need for hearing on the writ petition
Hyderabad : After the authorities questioned Kavitha who is in the custody of ED in the Delhi liquor scam, Kavitha withdrew the writ petition filed in the Supreme Court challenging the issuance of ED summons to her. Kavitha filed a writ petition on March 14, 2023. During arguments on Tuesday in the Supreme Court, Kavita's lawyer Vikram Chaudhary gave his arguments and said that the petition is being withdrawn as there is no need for hearing on the writ petition. With this, the bench of Justice Bela Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mittal agreed to withdraw the petition.
On the other hand, the trial in the Supreme Court has started on another petition that ED's arrest of Kavitha was illegal.
