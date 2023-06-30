KCR amassed huge wealth after coming to power, charges Bandi

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday questioned how Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family could become rich by thousands of crore after coming to power?

Addressing a public meeting in Makthal, in Atmakur assembly segment, as part of the ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan’, he said every survey of the CM indicated BJP win in the ensuing elections. "Give me five months; I take the responsibility to unseat him. The BRS chief has no other work other than plotting how to hoodwink people and destabilise other parties," he charged.

Bandi said the party has been organising an assembly-wise public meeting to take to people nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements, development and welfare programmes. He said the Modi government initiated several programmes for ease of living for people by implementing schemes like free LPG connections, housing for the poor, free ration for the poor.

He said countries across the world are praising Modi for steering the country through difficult times of Covid and India emerging as one of the fastest economic powers in the world.

Bandi stated that under the urea subsidy and KisanSamman schemes, the Modi government has been footing Rs 30,000/acre subsidy to farmers. He asked people to give a missed call to 9090902024 and express their support to him.

The Karimnagar MP said KCR has not only failed to deliver on his electoral promises, but also did not construct 2.5 lakh houses sanctioned for Telangana by the Centre.

“The promises of double-bedroom houses, unemployment allowance, a job for every house, and farm loan waiver are among those the BRS chief had failed to deliver”, he pointed out.

He asked the State government why it has not established a degree college in Atmakur, 100-bed hospital, bus depot? “KCR has pushed the State into Rs 5 lakh crore debt trap and sold government lands, but failed to honour promises to people. CM has drowned people of Telangana; is taking out processions in Maharastra," he said. “While the Centre has been sincerely working for the State’s development, the CM remained silent when asked what has he achieved in the last nine years”.

Bandi reiterated that the BRS chief is trying to give a lift to the Congress party in Telangana to stop the BJP’s growing strength.

The Congress has lost deposits in several by-elections and it has no presence in Karimnagar, Warangal, Hyderabad and Nizambad districts. He said those who get elected on Congress tickets in the Assembly elections would certainly join BRS.

Bandi lashed out at Majlis chief Asaduddin Owaisi for not bothering when the Old City youth have been asking why they are not getting jobs. He criticised the proposed construction of an Islami Centre in Hyderabad.

Reiterating that he would continue to talk Hindutva, he asked Hindus to reflect on how the AIMIM got five Assembly segments in Bihar with the support of 12 per cent of votes of a community.

How many seats 80 per cent of people in Telangana should win, he asked. Bandi dared the Majlis chief to contest all seats in Telangana; BJP will show its strength.

Earlier, party national executive member AP Jithender Reddy said the party would come to power whenever the Assembly elec