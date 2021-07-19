KCR announces launch of Telangana Dalit Bandhu in poll-bound Huzurabad

Hyderabad : Naming the newly launched Dalit Empower scheme as " Telangana Dalit Bandhu ", Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced the launch of the new scheme on pilot basis in the by poll bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency soon.

This decision was taken at the high level meeting held with officials to finalise the modalities to the implementation of Dalit bandhu for which the government already earmarked Rs 1000 crore funds in the current financial year.

Apparently, eying to woo the majority dalit voters in Huzurabad assembly segment, the CM wanted to launch the scheme in the constituency.

Time and schedule for the launch of the programme would be declared soon, KCR said he launched most of the welfare and development schemes in the old Karimnagar district and it would be a good sign to introduce the dalit scheme also in one of the assembly constituencies which falls under the jurisdiction of old Karimnagar district.

It may mentioned here that the TRS Chief declared the launch of intensified telangana struggle –'Simhagarjana' and Rythu Bandhu scheme have been launched from the North Telangana district.

Under dalit bandhu, the selected beneficiaries would get Rs 10 lakh financial assistance directly to their bank accounts. The objective of the programme to make the eligible beneficiaries financially self-sufficient and enable independent decision making.