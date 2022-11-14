KCR calls TRS lawmakers, State executive meet tomorrow

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called a joint meeting of TRS Legislative Party, including MLAs and MLCs, Parliamentary Party and also the State Executive Committee at 2 pm at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday. KCR is likely to finalise the agenda for his national party BRS.

The party leaders anticipate that the TRS chief may make an announcement with regard to the party's national plans. Sources said the CM would speak about the party's future agenda. The TRS next target would be the Gujarat elections to be held in December. The party is yet to take a decision on contesting in another State. KCR is likely to take a call whether to contest or to support the Aam Aadmi Party.

The sources said the CM would also counter the statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the State. The PM had said that the Centre would not privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Party sources said some MLAs are a worried lot as they see the meeting as a post-mortem of the Munugodu by-election. They anticipate that their performance in the by-poll would also be discussed. Though the party had won, the majority was not as expected. In some places where ministers were in-charges the party got less votes than the BJP. In villages where ministers were in-charges like Ch Malla Reddy, V Srinivas Goud and V Prashanth Reddy, the TRS got less votes than the BJP.

Party leaders said the CM would speak about the performance of MLAs in their respective constituencies and ask them to pull up their socks as elections will be held anytime during the next one year. The sources also said KCR would visit districts in coming days to inaugurate party offices. There are rumours in social media that there may be a change of guard in State and the TRS chief is likely to clarify on this.