KCR govt blighted higher education, gave big push to pvt varsities: Kodandaram
Hyderabad: MLC Prof M Kodandaram on Sunday alleged that the KCR government neglected higher education and opened the doors for the private universities at the cost of the government institutions.
The Telangana Development Forum organised a Conference on ‘Reimagining Higher Education in Telangana’ at State Central Library in the city on Sunday. The meeting was inaugurated by Prof Kodandaram, followed by lectures given by Dr Riyaz, Chairman, State Grandhalaya Samstha, and A Narsi Reddy, MLC (Teachers). They discussed various issues related to Higher Education in the State.
Kodandaram and MLC Narsi Reddy criticised the KCR government for neglecting education and promoting private universities at the expense of govt colleges and state universities. They praised Telangana Development Forum's efforts in conducting conferences and involving stakeholders for the overall development of Telangana in education, irrigation, and health sectors. TDF founder member Dr Gopal Reddy Gade (US) reported on TDF activities since 1999 and assured continued efforts. TDF-India chairman MV Gona Reddy and president Rajeshwar announced the launch of ‘Science Lab on Wheels’ to help students in government schools.
Stakeholders, including Professors, Educationists, Lecturers' union leaders, and NGO representatives expressed their views and suggested policy measures to improve the system. Delegates emphasised the need to free Higher Education from private sector control, strengthen Govt Institutions and Public Universities, streamline recruitment processes, and increase budget allocation. Teachers union leaders, including G Venkat Reddy, Dr Pichaiah, Katti Venkata Swamy, Srinivasa Chary, Meeugu Bhasker Reddy, Prof Laxman Rao, Dr Narsing, Dr Narsimha, DP Reddy and Randheer Reddy participated in the conference.