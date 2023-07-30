KCR govt failed in flood relief operations: Revanth

Hyderabad: TPCC president and Congress MP A Revanth Reddy on Saturday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He alleged that the State government did not pay heed to the earlier warnings of the Meteorological Department about the heavy rains. He also alleged that CM KCR was not interested in the protection of the lives of the people as the interest he has in political defections.

He criticized the CM for not reviewing the state of the floods in the State in advance and turning his camp office Pragathi Bhavan into a platform for petty politics. He said many people lost their lives in the floods due to the negligence of the State government and added that on the one hand, people are suffering due to heavy rains, the ruling party leaders are enjoying their life in farm housesand indulging in feasts and entertainment.

He said for the last nine years, it has become a common practice for the government to witness floods every year and forget about it later. He said so far, a loss of Rs 3,000 crore has been reported in the State and added that there are estimates that crops have been damaged in 10 lakh acres across Telangana.

He demanded Rs 20,000 for agricultural lands filled with sand dunes and added that the government should initiate steps in the flood-affected areas. A financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh should be given to the families of those who lost their lives in the floods in the State, Reddy demanded.

Revanth Reddy also demanded that Rs 15,000 should be given as temporary compensation to those affected by the floods. Revanth Reddy toured Uppal and LB Nagar assembly constituencies under his parliamentary constituency on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he criticized CM KCR for focusing on politics instead of reviewing the flood threat. He said 30 people had died due to floods and rains in the State. He demanded that the Central government immediately release Rs 1,000 crore to Telangana as temporary flood relief. It is the responsibility of Union minister Kishan Reddy to bring the flood relief from the Centre, he noted.

He said all Congress MPs would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and submit a report on the damage caused by the floods in Telangana. Revanth Reddy called upon the Congress cadres to take part in the flood relief operations. He also inspected the elevated corridor works in Uppal. He said there should be a movement in the elevated corridor works by Monday and added that he would report to Nitin Gadkari in Parliament on Monday about the suspension of the works on the corridor.

He spoke to officials on the delay in the work of the elevated corridor in Uppal. Revanth Reddy appealed to the EE and ENC officials to expedite the work on the corridor and resolve the issue. He alleged that the delay in the works was due to lack of coordination between the departments.

Revanth commented that the people of the locality are facing severe difficulties due to the stretching of the elevated works. He also inspected works at Mamta Nagar Nala in Nagol. He asked the officials about the reasons for the delay in the works.

Leaders from Kollapur join Congress

In the presence of TPCC president Revanth Reddy, leaders of the BRS party under the leadership of former minister Jupalli Krishna Rao joined the Congress party.

Venugopal, former sarpanch of Koder Mandal Bavaipalli joined Congress from BRS, Mahesh Reddy of MPTC and other senior leaders are there.