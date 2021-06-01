KCR greets people on Telangana State Formation Day

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao greeted the people of Telangana on the occasion of the eighth Telangana State Formation Day.

In a message on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said: "With many battles, sacrifices and martyrdom, we have achieved separate Telangana State in a democratic manner." The Telangana state has excelled in all the sectors within a short span of seven years and it had laid strong foundations and offered stability, he added.

Telangana is fulfilling the demands of the Separate Telangana movement one by one. Water for irrigation, drinking, power, medical and health, roads and all other infrastructure facilities are being created, the CM said.

He said though the state economy has taken a beating due to corona pandemic, with the support of the people, the state has been marching forward, he said.