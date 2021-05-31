KCR lockdown approach unscientific: Owaisi

Hyderabad: All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeem (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday criticised the State government approach as "unscientific" to check Corona cases "as the lockdown is not a solution.

It is good if night curfew is imposed instead of lockdown, as it ruined the lives of people", he said

In Telugu he tweeted against the lockdown and suggested to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to impose night curfew. He said "it is not humanitarian policy to impose lockdown which is not a solution for Corona. We can fight it with vaccination and protocols. Night curfew will help address the issues", the MP remarked, while expressing concern at lockdown imposed from May 12 "for devastating effect".

Owaisi suggested mini-lockdown with less hours in Covid clusters to check people movement and virus spread

The MP stated that the government should prefer night curfew to lockdown which denies work and income and deprives money and food for people. "Lockdown is not at all a solution for Corona which can be fought in the long run through protocols, and vaccination" he averred.

"Since the cases are falling, when the lockdown began, it is not necessary to extend it, as it ruins lives, besides results in police harassment. The government is turning public health crisis as a law-and-order problem. It is not adopting humanitarian policy. The lockdown has ruined lives of the poor, traders and caused loss of employment and income for livelihood" he pointed out while expressing serious concern.

He stated that just by giving only four hours it is not correct to ask 3.5 crore people to face ordeal of the lockdown for weeks. The MIM chief expressed concern that street vendors, hawkers, sellers of fruits, vegetables, tea, milk, paper and small traders have suffered a lot due to lockdown.

The MP hoped the government will allow the poor and workers to get time to earn their livelihood. He said he had already expressed disappointment at the curbs, sought increased relaxation timings and objected to police misbehaviour with food delivery boys.