KCR Nutrition Kits to be distributed all over State

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government on Sunday extended the ‘KCR Nutrition Kit’ programme to all the districts as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao signed on the filed during the inauguration of the new Secretariat. The government issued orders to begin the distribution of kits in the remaining 24 districts.

This programme aims to improve maternal health in all the districts and to reduce anemia and increase haemoglobin percentage in pregnant women by providing essential nutrients.

The programme was launched in nine districts in December 2022 by Speaker P Srinivas Reddy and Health Minister virtually from Kamareddy Collectorate. The kit include 1kg nutrition mix powder, 1kg dates, 3 bottles of iron syrup,500gm ghee,cup,200 gm Pallipatti, and a plastic basket.

The Finance expressed gratitude to CM KCR for launching the programme and focusing on maternity and childcare. He said, "KCR kit for newborn baby, Nutrition kit for mother. Nutrition kits will be a boon for pregnant women."

The programme also aims to reduce maternal mortality, which has already seen a significant decrease in Telangana. According to the Central government's sample registration survey, the mortality rate came down from 92 in 2014 to 43 at present. The expansion of the KCR Nutrition Kit programme, along with four ANC checkups, KCR kits, Amma Oddi Vehicles, and the establishment of Mata Shishu Care Centres will help further protect the maternal system in the State. The Telangana government is committed to improving maternal and childcare and ensuring the well-being of all citizens, hesaid.