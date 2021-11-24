'KCR staging drama at Delhi to divert people's attention'

Hyderabad: National BJP vice-president D K Aruna on Tuesday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for staging a drama at Delhi in the name of farmers.

Addressing the media here, she said the TRS chief was putting the cart before the horse by staging a protest on procurement of Rabi crops grossly neglecting the paddy procurement in the kharif season.

According to Aruna, while farmers in the State were worried about the fate of heaps of paddy bought to the procurement centres the TRS supremo failed to address the issue. The CM announced none can stop the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu from November 4, immediately after the Huzurabad by-poll results. "No one stopped him from implementing the same. However, he did not take even a single step towards implementing the Dalit Bandhu, except making media statements time and again on its implementation."

She accused KCR of raking up the issue of Rabi paddy procurement to divert the attention of people from implementing the Dalit Bandhu. Similarly, he had deposited funds under the Rythu Bandhu to woo and win elections.

The BJP leader said the CM had claimed that Telangana cultivates paddy of 2.25 LMT in both Kharif and Rabi; there is no problem in its procurement. However, he swiftly changes his tracks making contradictory statements on paddy cultivation of paddy and going for alternative crops. She asked as to who should create awareness among farmers on going for alternative crops? Can farmers shift overnight from paddy to alternate crops?

Aruna stated that the TRS chief had already earned the dubious distinction of being a "chief minister of lies" in the country and asked him not to further lower his stature.

She reiterated that KCR and his government should be bound to implement the Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandu, farm loan waivers, unemployment allowance, double bedroom houses, issuing job notification to fill vacancies in government and all election promises made to people.