KCR to go into huddle with key party leaders tomorrow

Hyderabad: Soon after the ED summons to party MLC K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case, the BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Raocalled a joint meeting of the party's Parliamentary, Legislature and State Committee at 2 pm on March 10.

The meeting attains significance as the party's leader Kavitha was summoned by the ED in the case pertaining to the Delhi liquor policy.

The party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, State committee leaders, district party presidents, Zilla Parishad Chairmen, corporation chairmens, DCCB and DCMS chairmen have been asked to attend the meeting. Party leaders said that since this was an election year, the party would discuss the implementation of government programmes, party activities, etc. The BRS chief said that all the invitees must attend this meeting. Party leaders said that there may be a decision on protest programmes if there is arrest of the party leaders in the liquor case.