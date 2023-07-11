KCR to inaugurate Temple, Masjid and Church on same day on August 25

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to inaugurate Nalla Pochamma Temple, Mosque and Church which were being constructed in the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat premises the same day. After consulting the religious heads, CM KCR finalized the date which is acceptable to all.

On August 25, the CM will re-open the temple by installing a Nalla Pochamma idol in the presence of priests by following Hindu traditions. On the same day, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the mosque and church in accordance with Islam and Christian beliefs.

CM KCR held a high-level review meeting with Ministers, Chief Secretary, CMO officials and R&B officials today ( Tuesday) . CM KCR took the historic decision to open the worship places of the three religions on the same day in consultation with Hindu, Muslim and Christian heads. The CM also discussed with the Executive members of the Telangana Secretariat Employees Association.