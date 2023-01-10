Khao Manee breed cat kidnapped in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a quite weird incident, a rare breed identified as Khao Manee breed cat was apprehended by an unidentified youth. This incident took place in Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad.

The owner identified as Mohammed approached a nearby police station and filed a complaint after his cat went missing. He said that he had purchased that cat for Rs 50,000.

Upon a complaint from the victim the police checked the CCTV footage of the area and found that a youth reportedly visited the house and took cat away in his scooty. The police has formed a team to recover the cat and arrest the youth.