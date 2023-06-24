Khelo India goes to districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: Khelo India has come in handy for the sportsmen and women in Telangana? According to the Khelo India details footprint for sports centres and accredited academies are spreading to act as a springboard for the sports activities in Telangana.

As part of Khelo India, sports infrastructure is aimed at nurturing and improving sports culture not only in the urban areas but also in the districts of Telangana.

Against this backdrop, Rs 30.70 crore out of the Rs 37.77 crore financial commitment under the scheme has been disbursed. A Centre of Excellence and 24 state sports centres are sanctioned in Telangana.

The State Khelo India centres are located in Ranga Reddy, Wanaparthy, Vikarabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Yadadri, Warangal, Bhadradri, Hanamkonda, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Medak, Hyderabad, Kamareddy, and Narayanpet. Four more Khelo India centres are located in Secundrabad. To give sporting activities to the local youth from the rural areas of the districts.

In addition, 12 sports academies have been accredited under the project to give a fillip to sports activities. As of today, 50 Telangana athletes identified have been undergoing training in various sports streams to empower them to compete at the national and international level sports arenas.

To encourage sporting activities in higher educational institutions, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 14 crore under the Khelo India project to the Osmania University campus for sporting amenities, a synthetic track and tennis court and a women's swimming pool.