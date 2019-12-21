Kids Carnival & Fair at Hitex from Dec 27

Madhapur: India's largest exhibition on kids' products and services in India will be held at Hitex, Madhapur, from December 27 for three days till December 29. To be organised by Hitex, it is powered by MyPlay Date with support from Telangana Recognized School Management Association (TRSMA), it will feature 80 stalls.

Kids Fair includes products related to kids and schools, creative learning sessions, interactive workshops, conference for school managements, exciting games and contests and fun activities shared Nupur Agarwal, founder of My Playdate, Yadagiri Shekar Rao, state president of Telangana Recognized School Management Association, Amar Deep Singh, MD, Sports Surfacing Pro, Balaji Ashokan, senior manager of Sports of Gaudium Sportopia, and Sambit Kumar Mund, general manager (business development), at a press meet at Hitex here.

Nupur Agarwal and Sabrina informed that My Playdate would bring an international gaming zone experience to India and Kids Fair. TRSMA will host a conference for 1,500 delegates from school managements across Telangana during the Fair, shared TRSMA President Yadagiri Shekar Rao. TRSMA is a family of 10,000 schools 35 lakh students and 4 lakh teaching and non-teaching staff.

The conference will discuss new education policy and new educational tools and methodologies. Some of the speakers include Dr Jayaprakash Narayan, VV Lakshminarayana, Sanjay Radhakrishna, Chief of Commedia, TATA Class Edge, G Selva Kumar, Achiever's Training Institute, Dr E Prasad Rao, Advisor NISA & TRSMA and Chairman of Pramila Group of Schools, Y Madhava Reddy, Secretary, Vandemataram Foundation, Skand Bali, Principal, HPS, Begumpet and others.