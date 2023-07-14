Kishan lands in US to participate in UNWTO meetings

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy left Delhi on Thursday and landed in the US to address a High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) meeting in New York. He is participating in the HLPF meeting being organised under the aegis of the United Nationals World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) on Friday.

Reddy is the first Tourism minister from India invited to the meetings; he will be participating in the event in the capacity of ‘G-20 Tourism Chair’. The recently held G-20 Tourism Ministers’ meeting in Goa had come up with proposals by India in the form of the ‘Goa Roadmap’; it was unanimously approved by the member countries of G20.

The UNWTO meetings are being held under the theme ‘The need to unite countries and various stakeholders (businesses) for urgent action’. Reddy will address representatives of various countries and big industrialists from the tourism sector.

He will also visit historical museums during his two-day stay in the US and hold discussions with representatives of various tourism organisations.

He will participate in a meeting of People of Indian origin in the US organised by the Indian Consulate. Later Reddy will also take part in the ‘Overseas Friends of BJP’ meeting. He will leave for London from the US and will reach Delhi on July 19.