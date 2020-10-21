Kishan Reddy asks govt. to remove encroachments on Musi river

Union Minister for state home affairs Kishan Reddy that the government had turned a blind eye after repeated complaints of Musi river encroachment, one of the reasons of colonies flooded with the water. He asked the government to consider the requests and demolish the encroachments over the Musi river.

Speaking at media in Delhi, the minister also said that the city has the worst drainage system and stormwater drains and also vented out anger at the government for not taking up works to clear debris and clean drainage. "We can see the encroachments over Musi river when compared to the satellite images of Musi in 2014," the minister said.

Speaking on the Hyderabad floods, Kishan Reddy said that the central team will visit the city and tour in all the flood-affected areas for two days. They will estimate the loss incurred due to the floods and submit a report to the centre based on which the central government would release funds to Telangana.

The minister asked the officials to spend the funds from state disaster response fund which will be then reimbursed by the central government.

He then said that is incorrect for the Telangana ministers to take a dig at the central government for not releasing the funds. "Centre would release the funds after estimating the loss. Funds that are either released by the state or the centre is all public money," the minister said.