Kishan Reddy hoists tricolour, calls for unity beyond politics

Hyderabad/New Delhi: On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern Region, G. Kishan Reddy, hoisted the national flag at his official residence, 6 Ashoka Road, in the capital. The solemn ceremony was marked by patriotic fervor and a call for collective responsibility in nation-building.

The Minister received a ceremonial salute from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans before unfurling the tricolor. Following the flag hoisting, he distributed sweets to the personnel, acknowledging their service and dedication to the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Kishan Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to Indians across the globe. “From the village Sarpanch to the Prime Minister, every citizen is celebrating Independence Day by hoisting the tricolor on their homes. This is a tribute to the sacrifices of thousands who gave us the breath of freedom,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of honoring those sacrifices by striving toward a developed and self-reliant India. “India, the largest democracy in the world, must now work together to eliminate poverty, reduce unemployment, and uplift every citizen. This mission transcends politics,” he stated.

The Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, urging citizens to unite under his vision for a stronger, more inclusive India.

“We must move beyond political differences and focus on national interest. Unfortunately, some individuals are engaging in divisive politics, ignoring the larger goals of development and unity. This is not right,” he remarked.

He called upon all Indians—regardless of political affiliation—to contribute to the country’s progress and global standing. “Let us work together to make India a Vishwaguru, a guiding light for the world,” he urged.

The event was part of a broader national celebration, with ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaigns encouraging citizens to display the national flag at their homes. The initiative reflects a renewed sense of patriotism and civic pride, aligning with the government’s efforts to foster unity and national identity.

As the nation commemorates nearly eight decades of independence, leaders across the political spectrum have echoed calls for development, inclusivity, and respect for democratic values. Kishan Reddy’s message reinforced the need for collective action and reminded citizens of the enduring legacy of freedom fighters.

The ceremony concluded with patriotic songs and chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” as attendees pledged to uphold the ideals of independence and democracy.