Kishan Reddy inspects railway works at Tarnaka
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday inspected works relating to railways and also addressed problems being faced in the works at Tarnaka, Lalapet, Metruguda, Old Metruguda, Ramgopalpet and other areas.
Kishan Reddy said that he had come to address the issues of people in the Assembly segments under Secunderabad Lok Sabha inquiring what were their issues. The Minister directed the officials to solve the civic issues.
