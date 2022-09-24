Kishan Reddy opens new railway line between Medak–Akanapet

Medak/Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy on Friday inaugurated the new railway line between Medak–Akanapet railway stations and flagged off the passenger train from Medak Railway station to Kacheguda Station.

According to the SCR officials, the Akanapet- Medak new railway line stretches for a distance of 17.2 kms. The new line project has been completed with an approximate cost of Rs 205 crore on a cost-sharing basis between Railways and the government of Telangana, bearing 50% each of the total cost. This line provides direct connectivity between Medak and Secunderabad, Capital city region of Telangana. Medak Railway station constructed as part of the new railway line is the terminal station and goods shed has been constructed to facilitate freight operations.

The regular services of Medak–Kacheguda Daily passenger trains will commence from Saturday. Train no-07577(Kacheguda–Medak), will depart from Kacheguda at 7.45 am and will arrive at Medak at 11.10 am. Train no-07578 (Medak–Kacheguda) will depart from Medak at 4.10 pm and will arrive at Kacheguda at 7.20 pm.

G Kishan Reddy stated that Medak–Akanapet new line is one the most prestigious projects and a long cherished dream of the people of Medak district. The new line will be beneficial for the people especially the farmers as it will connect the district headquarters town of Medak with the main rail route of Secunderabad–Nizamabad- Aurangabad and beyond towards Mumbai. The line heralds a new dawn in the region opening new avenues in terms of passenger and freight operations. This new line will assist in extending the market for agricultural and industrial products of the region. Essential commodities like food grains and fertilizers can now be transported in a fast, economic and safe means.

Sketching on redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway station and other development activities of railway, Union Minister, added that in coming years Secunderabad railway stations would sport an airport-like look and works of the redevelopment of the station is been estimated at cost of Rs 653 crore. The works of the Charlapally terminal are in progress and would be completed by December 2023.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge) stated that the Akanapet–Medak new line heralds a new growth in the rail infrastructure development and enhanced connectivity in the State of Telangana. This project will immensely benefit the people of Medak and will open new vistas of growth for the region. The Medak – Kacheguda Daily passenger train will strengthen the connectivity of this region with the capital city of Telangana and other part of the country.