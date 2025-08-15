Kishan Reddy urges swift relief efforts to safeguard lives

Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has expressed deep concern over the hardships faced by people across Telangana due to incessant heavy rains over the past two days. In a press release issued on Thursday, he called for immediate and coordinated relief efforts to safeguard lives and property in flood-affected areas.

Reddy stated that government machinery is actively engaged in relief operations, and BJP workers are also extending support to affected communities. He urged the Telangana state government to evacuate residents from vulnerable zones, provide essential food supplies, and ensure access to all necessary facilities.

The Minister appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to deploy senior officials to oversee relief activities on the ground. He emphasized the importance of direct supervision to ensure timely and effective assistance.

As per the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across the state. These teams are working in coordination with local authorities to assist flood-hit populations. The deployment includes: One team in Khammam;Two teams in Bhadradri Kothagudem and One team each in Nirmal, Mulugu, Hyderabad, and Mahabubabad.

Each NDRF unit comprises 50 personnel, including structural engineers, technicians, electricians, canine units, mechanical experts, and paramedical staff.

Reddy also issued a public advisory urging residents to remain vigilant, especially in villages located near rivers and streams. With further rainfall predicted over the next two days, he stressed the need for heightened alertness and preparedness.

The Minister reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to supporting Telangana during this crisis and called for unified efforts to mitigate the impact of the floods and protect public welfare.