Kishan welcomes SC’s directive

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to stop the environmental destruction occurring in the Kancha Gachibowli area of Hyderabad, orchestrated by the Telangana government.

On Thursday, he stated, “The Supreme Court, recognising the concerns raised by various sections of society regarding protecting the environment and biodiversity in 400 acres, took this matter suo motu. The Court ordered the Registrar of the Telangana High Court to inspect the site and submit an immediate report.” Based on the key points in this report, the Supreme Court has directed an immediate halt to the felling of trees in the area.

Additionally, it has instructed the Chief Secretary of the State Government to form an expert committee within a month. This committee is expected to submit its report within six months.

Kishan Reddy expressed that the Supreme Court’s decision reflects the successful efforts of the students advocating for environmental protection.

He noted that the Supreme Court highlighted attempts to damage the green cover in the Kancha Gachibowli area.

The Court questioned whether the necessary environmental permits had been obtained to cut down such a large number of trees, given that permits are typically required to fell a single tree. The Supreme Court expressed astonishment at the ongoing tree-cutting despite the visible biodiversity in the area.

Kishan Reddy remarked that it is unfortunate that the state government continued to cut trees throughout the day, ignoring the Court’s concerns.

He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to reconsider his government’s approach, set aside personal ego, and implement the Supreme Court’s orders.

He also demanded the unconditional release of the students arrested during their efforts to safeguard the environment and biodiversity.