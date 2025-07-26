KNRUHS extends last date for online applications to July 30

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Friday extended the last date for online applications from the qualified candidates with cut off scores or above in NEET UG-2025 for admission into MBBS to July 30.

The University had earlier announced that it would consider the students as local only if they have studied in the state for four years from Class-IX to Intermediate.

However, after recent directions from the Supreme Court, which said the admissions should be as per the system followed during the previous year. Last year the students got admission based on the nativity certificate given by the Tahasildars.

The last date for counselling was ending on Friday. With the Supreme Court directions, the University has decided to extend the last date for submitting the certificates.

The students have been facing the non-local issue thanks to the previous orders of the government, which said the students should continuously study for four years in the state. The students who have studied in other states for two years had become non-locals whereas the other students who studied here were getting the benefit as locals. The students from Telangana approached the Court, which ordered the government to take up admission as per the system followed during the previous year.

The last date was extended till 5 PM on July 30 due to several requests received from the candidates and parents and also court cases with regard to local/non-local issues. If the candidate faces any difficulty for submitting the online application the following numbers may be contacted: For technical help: 9392685856, 9059672216 and 7842136688. For technical issues like application and exercising web options, email [email protected]; for clarifications on regulations: call 7901098840 and 9490585796 and for any other issues, email [email protected] (from 10 AM to 5 PM only).