Live
- Collector assures facilities for handloom development
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 17 August, 2024
- 10,321 centenarians, 2.55 lakh voters 85 plus in Haryana: EC
- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar receives warm welcome in Tirupati
- Antaryami Mishra felicitated
- Patanjali celebrates 78th Independence Day
- Heavy Rains Expected in Telangana for Four Days; Yellow Alert Issued
- Condition of drains is result of years of neglect: LG
- BJD not to take part in orientation prog
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 17 August, 2024
Just In
Kodandaram, Amir Ali take oaths as MLCs
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi Samithi President Kodandaram and noted journalist Amir Ali Khan took oaths as Members of Legislative Council (MLC) under...
Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi Samithi President Kodandaram and noted journalist Amir Ali Khan took oaths as Members of Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor's quota on Friday. Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy administered the oath.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were present on the occasion.
This year, in January, the two members were nominated under the Governor’s quota. However, citing the High Court orders, the swearing in was deferred after a petition was filed by BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS