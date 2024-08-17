  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Kodandaram, Amir Ali take oaths as MLCs

Kodandaram, Amir Ali take oaths as MLCs
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi Samithi President Kodandaram and noted journalist Amir Ali Khan took oaths as Members of Legislative Council (MLC) under...

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi Samithi President Kodandaram and noted journalist Amir Ali Khan took oaths as Members of Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor's quota on Friday. Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy administered the oath.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were present on the occasion.

This year, in January, the two members were nominated under the Governor’s quota. However, citing the High Court orders, the swearing in was deferred after a petition was filed by BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X