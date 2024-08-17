Kodandaram, Amir Ali take oaths as MLCs

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi Samithi President Kodandaram and noted journalist Amir Ali Khan took oaths as Members of Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor's quota on Friday. Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy administered the oath.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were present on the occasion.

This year, in January, the two members were nominated under the Governor’s quota. However, citing the High Court orders, the swearing in was deferred after a petition was filed by BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana.