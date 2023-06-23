Komatireddy Venkat Reddy meets DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: Congress's victory in Karnataka has boosted the enthusiasm of the party leaders in Telangana. DK Shivakumar, who played a key role in the victory of the Congress in the assembly elections, is playing his role of 'troubleshooter' in Telangana politics as well.



Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao's inclusion in the Congress has become a topic of discussion in the recent times.

In this background, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy went to Karnataka and met DK Shivakumar. It is reported that the two met in Bengaluru and mainly discussed the inclusions.

Sources said that Komatireddy has also discussed the issue of his brother Rajagopal Reddy rejoining the Congress. It is noteworthy that Venkat Reddy said on Thursday that he will not reveal the names of those who will join the Congress and invite everyone to join the party.