  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy meets DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy meets DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru
x
Highlights

Sources said that Komatireddy has also discussed the issue of his brother Rajagopal Reddy rejoining the Congress and current politicla situation in Telangana

Hyderabad: Congress's victory in Karnataka has boosted the enthusiasm of the party leaders in Telangana. DK Shivakumar, who played a key role in the victory of the Congress in the assembly elections, is playing his role of 'troubleshooter' in Telangana politics as well.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao's inclusion in the Congress has become a topic of discussion in the recent times.

In this background, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy went to Karnataka and met DK Shivakumar. It is reported that the two met in Bengaluru and mainly discussed the inclusions.

Sources said that Komatireddy has also discussed the issue of his brother Rajagopal Reddy rejoining the Congress. It is noteworthy that Venkat Reddy said on Thursday that he will not reveal the names of those who will join the Congress and invite everyone to join the party.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X