Kompally Twin Towers : Everything You Need to Know About it

After the Cyber City, the city of Information Technology Hyderabad will soon add another feather in its cap in the name of Twin Towers under construction in Kompally. The government has finished all the formalities, and the state IT minister, Mr. K. Taraka Ramarao, will lay a foundation stone on 8th February 2022.

Here are some key features of the upcoming Twin Towers in Kompally:

• The Twin Towers will be constructed in a total area of 10 acres and 5 lakh square feet.

• As per the official sources of information, the Twin Towers will accommodate around 300 IT companies.

• The surrounding areas are covered with greenery around.

• It is expected that the Kompally will turn into another IT Park like the existing ones in the city.

• The latest announcement has also raised interest in the people investing in real estate, restaurants, movie theatres, and malls.

• Once finished, it will create many employment opportunities for all the aspirants.

To conclude, Hyderabad has already been standing at the top in providing employment opportunities in IT. The latest initiative will enable a few more companies to set up their offices in Hyderabad that enhance employment opportunities