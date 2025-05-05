Kondurg mandal chosen as pilot for Bhu Bharathi in RR

Rangareddy: Bhu Bharati Act, Kondurg Mandal, Ranga Reddy District, Record of Rights, Awareness Programmes, Land Grievances

To create awareness about the Act, the idea of organising the Bhu Bharati village revenue conferences in different areas was mooted. They are scheduled from May 5 and will last until 20.

Collector C Narayan Reddy instructed the tahsildars to make appropriate arrangements at places where the conferences are being held to ensure more people get details about the flagship programme.

“As per instructions from the government, awareness programmes will be conducted as Bhu Bharati revenue conferences in all mandals across the State. Accordingly, Kondurg mandal in Ranga Reddy district has been selected on a pilot basis to organise awareness programmes from 5-20 of this month, excluding the district headquarters,” he stated.

Reddy said applications on land issues will be received from the locals in the 20 villages. Steps will be taken to resolve grievances according to the new Act. “Two teams have been formed in the mandal to work on the project. Appropriate arrangements are being made to implement it thoroughly,” claimed the official.

The collector asked officials to give wide publicity to the conferences being organised in the targeted villages. Apart from flexies, a help desk should be set up to help the locals.

The officials must be there promptly from 9 am to 4 pm to receive applications. They should keep all relevant records for ready reference while attending the conferences in the villages.